Dollar declines in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Both Baghdad and Erbil witnessed a dip in the dollar prices on Sunday.
Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the dollar rates dropped as the trading day commenced at both Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 159,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars. This marks a notable decrease compared to yesterday's rate of 160,100 dinars per 100 dollars.
Our correspondent highlighted that the selling prices in local exchange shops in Baghdad settled at 160,500 Iraqi dinars for selling, while the purchasing rate stood at 158,500 dinars per 100 dollars.
In Erbil, the selling prices reached 159,500 dinars per dollar, while the buying rate was recorded at 159,400 dinars for every 100 dollars.