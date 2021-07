Shafaq News/ the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates stabilized Today as the main stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil stopped trading in the first Eid day.

Shafaq News agency correspondent reported that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets dropped to 148750 and 147750 dinars per 100 dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that the main stock markets in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region will remain closed until the end of the Eid holiday.