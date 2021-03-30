Report

Dinar/Dollar's rates jumped in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-30T08:40:31+0000
Dinar/Dollar's rates jumped in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ Today, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates rose beyond yesterday's levels.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah Central Exchange is trading the 100 US dollar at 145100 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 144,750 dinars yesterday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets rose to 145,500 and 144,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the Kurdistan region, the dollar selling and buying prices increased to 145,200 and 145,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, respectively.

Experts anticipated further growth in the exchange rates after the Iraqi Parliament approved the Federal budget while keeping the dollar pricing unchanged.

