Shafaq News/ Today, Sunday, May 1, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange hiked in Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 147,950 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 147,800 dinars on Thursday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets rose to 148,500 and 147,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the US buying and selling prices stood still at 148,200 and 148,000, respectively.