Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dinar/Dollar's rates hiked in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-18T07:59:32+0000
Dinar/Dollar's rates hiked in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ Today, Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange inched up in Baghdad and, to a lesser extent, in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 147,950 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 147,700 dinars before closing on Thursday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets rose to 148,500 and 147,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the US buying and selling prices rose slightly to 148,300 and 148,000, respectively.

related

Baghdad asks Erbil to reduce oil production

Date: 2020-09-10 05:53:59
Baghdad asks Erbil to reduce oil production

US Dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-12-01 07:41:34
US Dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Exchange markets closed in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-03-21 07:46:04
Exchange markets closed in Baghdad and Erbil

Baghdad and Erbil exchange markets closed on Sunday

Date: 2021-04-10 07:54:56
Baghdad and Erbil exchange markets closed on Sunday

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-12 08:04:24
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-18 08:03:53
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-24 07:40:49
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-11 09:38:27
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges