Dinar/Dollar's rates hiked in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ Today, Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange inched up in Baghdad and, to a lesser extent, in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 147,950 Iraqi Dinars, compared to 147,700 dinars before closing on Thursday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets rose to 148,500 and 147,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the US buying and selling prices rose slightly to 148,300 and 148,000, respectively.