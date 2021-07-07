Dhi Qar authorities to pave all Nasiriyah roads 

Shafaq News/ Deputy Governor of Dhi Qar, Muhammad Hadi, revealed today the value of the amounts allocated to paving roads Nasiriyah city, the center of the governorate.

Hadi told Shafaq News Agency, "The governorate administration met with the Nasiriyah municipality, and it was agreed to allocate 60 billion Iraqi dinars to pave all the streets of Nasiriyah city."

"There will not remain a street serviced by other services such as water and sewage during the coming period without a paving operation in Nasiriyah."

Dhi Qar Governorate seeks to enhance the reality of projects in the governorate in terms of construction and launching projects in all its regions.