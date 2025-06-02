Damascus stock exchange reopens after 6 months

Shafaq News/ On Monday, trading resumed at Syria’s Damascus Securities Exchange after nearly six months of suspension, in a ceremony marked by official attendance and strong participation from investors, traders, and economic figures.

Syrian Finance Minister Mohammad Yasar Barnea stressed that the market’s return is “not just a technical step, but a clear message that the wheels of the economy are turning again, and a new phase of recovery is underway.”

He noted that the exchange is undergoing a structural shift to become a privately held entity, adding, “We will pursue digital transformation and aim to make the exchange a powerful tool for attracting investment.”

The reopening followed a strong close to 2024 when the exchange recorded notable figures: trading volume in the fourth quarter reached nearly 29 million shares, valued at over 101 billion Syrian pounds (about $7.768M). On November 28, 2024, the main index hit an all-time high, nearing the 108,000-point mark.