Canada expresses readiness to invest in Maysan

Shafaq News/ The local government in Maysan said that Canada desires to invest in various economic and development sectors in the Governorate.

On Thursday, Governor Ali Douai received a Canadian delegation headed by the Ambassador to Iraq, Gregory Galligan. They discussed cooperation between Maysan and Canada in various fields, including investment, capacity development, education, and agriculture.

According to the governor's media office, Douai pointed to Maysan's natural and human resources, raw materials, and industrial and agricultural characteristics.

The governor also expressed the local government’s desire to expand relations with Canada.

In turn, the Canadian ambassador said that Maysan is an “attractive” area for foreign investors, expressing Canada’s readiness to cooperate with Maysan Governorate in various sectors.