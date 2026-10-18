Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) on Sunday increased its housing support allocation from one trillion to three trillion dinars (about $1.97B) to help meet demand from citizens seeking to purchase homes in residential complexes.

According to a CBI document, the decision follows an earlier directive issued on August 22, 2024, and retains the same terms and conditions.

The document cited the amended Central Bank of Iraq Law No. 56 of 2004 as the legal basis for the increase. It also requested that the relevant director-general visit the bank's headquarters to sign an addendum to the agreement and complete the necessary procedures.