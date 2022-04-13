CBI to prosecute the "Libyan dollar" traders

Shafaq News / The Central bank for Iraq renewed its warning today that there is no "Libyan Dollar" currency in the country.

The Bank said in a statement today that it has full right to prosecute those who use fake currencies or promote them.

The Libyan dollar, is a counterfeit currency, but the fraudsters claim that it is from the frozen funds belonging to the regime of former Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi.

Last year, the Kurdistan Region authorities arrested five gangs trading "Libyan dollars" with actual citizens' money.