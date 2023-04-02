CBI sells $4bn in hard currency auctions in March

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank's sales in the hard currency auctions for the US dollar in March reached approximately $4 billion.

According to a correspondent for Shafaq News Agency, the Central Bank sold $3,906,380,890 in the days it opened its auction for buying and selling the US dollar in March, with an average of $195,319,044 per day. This is an increase of 31.76% compared to the previous month's average of $133,281,994 per day, but a decrease of 2.64% compared to the same period last year.

Our correspondent added that foreign transfer sales reached $2,819,593,890, an 82.87% increase compared to cash sales, which reached $483,280.

It should be noted that these sales were distributed between foreign transfers to finance foreign trade and cash sales to banks. The selling price of documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards was 1,305 dinars per dollar, while the selling price for foreign transfers and cash sales was 1,310 dinars per dollar.