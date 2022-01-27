CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in this today’s auction amounted to $203,325,745. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that six banks and 90 exchange companies cashed out $21,300,000, while the remaining $182,025,745 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those demands.