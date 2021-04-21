Report

CBI sales inched up by 6.41% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-21T10:51:57+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq sales of Foreign currency jumped on Wednesday by 2.4%.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales at the Foreign currency auction increased by 2.4% to reach $208,244,000 at a cut-off price of 1460 dinars, compared to 203,654,124$ dollars on Tuesday.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks, 11 banking companies, 227 brokering companies cashed $15.78 million, while $192.464 million went to boost funds abroad in the form of transfers and credits, with 31 banks meeting those requests.

