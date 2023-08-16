CBI sales drop to less than $200 million for 2nd consecutive day

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank's dollar sales decreased to less than $200 million for the second consecutive day in today's currency auction.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that during its auction for buying and selling US dollars today, the Central Bank sold $193,716,083 at an exchange rate of 1,305 Iraqi dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and at an exchange rate of 1,310 Iraqi dinars per dollar for external remittances and cash transactions.

Our correspondent added that most of the dollar sales were used to bolster balances abroad in the form of remittances and documentary credits, totaling $156,596,083, while the remaining $37,120,000 was sold in cash.

He further noted that nine banks purchased cash dollars, while 18 banks met the requests for bolstering balances abroad. A total of 103 exchange and intermediary companies participated in the auction.