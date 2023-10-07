CBI reports weekly sales exceeding $775 million

Shafaq News / The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency, mainly the US dollar, during the past week amounted to more than $775 million.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, CBI sold during the past week, in the five days the auction was open, $775,219,316, with a daily average of $193,804,840, which is slightly lower than the previous week's average of $194,293,616.

The highest dollar sales were recorded on Wednesday, totaling $196,613,962, while the lowest sales were on Monday, with sales of $192,602,190.

Our correspondent noted that foreign transfer sales during the past week amounted to $720,590,841, showing a 95% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $37,940,000.

He explained that these sales were made in cash and transfers for bolstering foreign trade. The selling price for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards was 1,305 IQD per dollar, while the selling price for transfers abroad and cash sales was 1,310 IQD per dollar.