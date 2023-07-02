CBI reports over $4 Billion in US Dollar sales in June

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank announced today that its foreign currency auction for the US dollar yielded sales exceeding $4 billion in the month of June. According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the Central Bank sold a total of $4,154,205,944 during the auction held throughout the month, with an average daily sale of $267,947,062.

This represents an increase of 11% compared to the previous month's sales, which amounted to $241,824,211. It also marks an 11% increase compared to the same period last year in 2022.

Our correspondent further reported that foreign remittances reached $3,480,215,944 during the past month, representing an 80.5% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $673,990. These sales were distributed between foreign transfers to finance international trade and cash sales to banks.