CBI reports over 1$ billion in weekly hard currency sales

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported selling more than one billion US dollars in hard currency in the past week.

According to a report, CBI sold $1,046,447,841 over five days at an average of $212,889,796,086 per day.

Sunday recorded the highest dollar sales at $216,098,544, while Monday had the lowest at $208,386,184.

Foreign exchange transactions during the week amounted to $963,827,841 to boost international trade.

The cash sales reached $100,620,000.