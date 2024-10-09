CBI reports loan growth exceeding $46.5B

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced, on Wednesday, that the volume of loans and advances to banks increased to over 61 trillion IQD (approximately $46.5B).

According to the bank's statistics, loans and advances reached 61.7 trillion IQD in the first quarter of 2024, up from 50.9 trillion IQD in the same period of 2023 and 46.4 trillion IQD in 2022.

The report added that the loan and advance growth rate rose by 21.2% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2022, and by 10.5% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.