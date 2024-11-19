CBI auctions +$285 million on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar touched $288 million in the currency auction on Tuesday.

According to an official statement by the Bank, the CBI sold $278,810,781 during today's auction.

The Bank covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits, international settlements of electronic cards, and foreign transfers, while the rate stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

Most dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and documentary credits, amounting to $277,310,781 representing 96% of the total amount, compared to cash sales, which amounted to $10,500,000.

One Bank purchased cash dollars, while 15 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The total number of exchange and brokerage companies participating in the auction was 16 companies.