CBI auctioned over $40 billion in Forex in 2023

Shafaq News/ Iraq's central bank (CBI) has sold more than $40 billion in foreign currency (forex) in 2023, official data showed on Monday.

The central bank sold $40,925,383,937 throughout the last year, marking a monthly average of $3,410,486,000.

The highest dollar sales for the past week were recorded in May, reaching $5,320,123,000. In contrast, the lowest sales were recorded in January ($2,026,926,000).

Starting from today, Iraq banned cash withdrawals and transactions in U.S. dollars in the latest push to curb the misuse of its hard currency reserves in financial crimes and the evasion of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

The move aims to stamp out the illicit use of some 50% of the $10 billion that Iraq imports in cash from the New York Federal Reserve each year. It is also part of a broader push to de-dollarize an economy that has seen the greenback preferred over local notes by a population weary of recurring wars and crises following the 2003 U.S. invasion.

People who deposit dollars into banks before the end of 2023 will continue to be able to withdraw funds in dollars in 2024. But dollars deposited in 2024 could only be withdrawn in local currency at the official rate of 1,320.

A central bank statement said the ban on cash dollar withdrawals would only apply to accounts receiving transfers from abroad.

Iraq has already set up a platform to regulate wire transfers that make up the bulk of its dollar demand and that used to be a hotbed of fake receipts and fraudulent transactions that siphoned dollars to Iran and Syria, both countries under U.S. sanctions.

Set up in concert with authorities in the U.S., where Iraq's $120 billion in reserves from oil sales are held, that system now only provides dollars at the official rate to those engaged in "legitimate trade" such as imports of food and consumer goods.

But the cash withdrawals have continued to be misused, including by would-be travellers provided with a state quota of $3000 who have found ways to game the system.

Iraq is heavily reliant on Washington's goodwill to ensure oil revenues and finances do not face U.S. censure.