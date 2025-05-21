CBI: Iraq’s reserves down +8% over 12 months

2025-05-21T15:02:32+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) revealed that the country’s official reserves declined by more than 11 trillion dinars (about $8.3B) over the past year.

According to the bank’s latest report on Iraq’s financial and monetary indicators for February 2025, the official reserves stood at 127.20 trillion dinars—an 8.21% decrease compared to the same month last year, when reserves totaled 138.57 trillion dinars (about $105.8B).

The report also noted a slight decline in domestic public debt, falling from 83.04 trillion dinars (approximately $63.41B) in January 2025 to 82.81 trillion dinars in February. However, the figure remains significantly higher than in February 2024, when domestic debt stood at 73.75 trillion dinars.

