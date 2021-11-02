Report

Brent Crude Headed for $120 by End of June, BofA Says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-02T10:21:46+0000
Brent Crude Headed for $120 by End of June, BofA Says

A global energy crisis has sent prices for gas and coal soaring around the world, and this has turbocharged the recovery in benchmark London- and New York-traded oil futures, Bank of America Corp. analysts including Francisco Blanch wrote in a note. 

Several oil traders have said $100 crude is fast approaching as demand outstrips supply and a climate-inspired slowdown in investment in new sources threatens to allow reserves to wither. A surge in gasoline demand along with a rebound in middle distillates -- think diesel and jet fuel -- coupled with refining-capacity constraints could accelerate the rally into 2022, the analysts wrote. 

Source: bloomberg

