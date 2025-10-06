Bitcoin smashes record, surges past $125K milestone

Shafaq News

Bitcoin hovered near its record high on Monday as the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value continued to benefit from strong demand from investors.

The rally in bitcoin since the start of the year has been underpinned by flows from institutional investors, friendlier policies of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, and increasing connection with global financial systems.

Bitcoin climbed above $125,000 for the first time on Sunday, rising to $125,653.32. It was last up 1.66% to $124,861.70, on course for the second straight session of gains. It is has gained more than 33% this year.

(Reuters)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News Agency.