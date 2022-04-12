Bitcoin falls 5.3% to $39,881

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-12T06:41:37+0000

Shafaq News/ Bitcoin dropped 5.3% to $39,881.02 at on Monday, down $2,231.58 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 17.3% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, dipped 6.58 % to $2,991.51 on Monday, losing $210.86 from its previous close.

