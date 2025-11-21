Bitcoin dive triggers $950M in liquidations

Shafaq News

Bitcoin saw one of its sharpest declines this year on Friday, falling from its October record of $126,000 to below $84,000 in morning trading.

Market data showed sustained selling pressure with little large-volume buying, and several crypto-tracking platforms projected a possible drop below $80,000 before year-end.

Coinglass reported $950 million in long and short liquidations on November 18 amid extreme volatility. The decline has also pushed MicroStrategy, a provider of analytics, data-warehousing, and mobility solutions, to reassess its positions after Bitcoin slipped under several of its key purchase levels.

Global crypto platforms and analysts continued to debate the extent of the correction as selling dominated the market.