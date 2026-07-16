Basrah crudes rise despite global benchmark losses

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s two Basrah crude grades gained ground in Thursday trading, even as major global oil benchmarks moved lower.

Basrah Heavy crude rose 44 cents to $58.43 per barrel, marking a 0.76% increase. Basrah Medium also added 44 cents, settling at $60.73 per barrel, up 0.73%.

Globally, Brent crude slipped 24 cents, or 0.28%, to $84.95 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined 15 cents, or 0.19%, to $79.45 a barrel.