Basrah crudes inch lower despite global oil stability

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, prices of Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude declined, while global oil markets remained stable amid investor concerns over US trade tariffs slowing economic growth and dampening demand.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped 17 cents, or 0.24%, to $69.87 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude declined 17 cents, or 0.23%, to $72.92 per barrel.

Globally, Brent crude edged up by one cent to $73.04 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose four cents to $69.13 per barrel.