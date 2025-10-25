Basrah crude posts weekly gains after three-week decline

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basrah’s Heavy and Medium crude grades closed the week higher, rebounding after three consecutive weeks of losses.

Basrah Heavy rose by 76 cents to $64.70 per barrel, gaining $3.96, or 6.52%, for the week. Basrah Medium also climbed 76 cents to $65.85 per barrel, posting a weekly increase of $1.15, or 1.78%.

Global benchmarks Brent and West Texas Intermediate both jumped more than 5% and logged weekly gains of about 7%, their strongest performance since mid-June.