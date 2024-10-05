Basrah Crude gains over 8% with strong global oil market rally

Basrah Crude gains over 8% with strong global oil market rally
2024-10-05T07:38:48+00:00

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil recorded weekly gains exceeding 8%, in line with the strong rally in global oil prices driven by fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East potentially disrupting crude flows.

Basrah Heavy crude concluded its latest session on Friday with an increase of $2.27, closing at $72.48 per barrel, marking a weekly gain of $6.34, or 8.47%.

Basrah Medium rose by $2.27 in the same session, closing at $75.48 per barrel, with a weekly increase of $6.34, or 8.11%.

Global oil prices also saw substantial weekly gains, with Brent crude advancing 9.1% and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posting similar gains above 9%.

Investors are weighing the possibility of broader conflict in the Middle East, which could disrupt oil flows, despite the current ample supply in the global market.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon