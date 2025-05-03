Basrah Crude falls ahead of key OPEC+ meeting

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices slipped on Saturday, tracking a broader decline in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude fell 7.12% to $59.92 per barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped 7.87% to $63.07.

Oil prices broadly fell about 1% on Friday, capping their worst weekly performance since late March. Brent and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures both posted weekly losses exceeding 8.6%, with WTI on track for a decline of nearly 8%.

Traders grew increasingly cautious ahead of a key OPEC+ meeting scheduled for June, where the producer group is expected to review its output policy amid signs of weakening demand and rising inventories.

