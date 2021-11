Shafaq News/ Basra's light crude dopped today pocketing $75.29 a barrel.

A Basra heavy crude barrel dropped to $71.08 a barrel.

The Saudi Arab light crude is at $76.10 a barrel, while UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $77.45 and $74.65 a barrel, respectively.

A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) reported $73.52, while Angola's Girassol registered $74.24.