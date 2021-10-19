Basra light climbs today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-19T08:32:58+0000

Shafaq News/ Basra's light crude on Thursday climbed, pocketing $83.80 a barrel, 0.02% under the previous session's price. A Basra heavy crude barrel dropped to $80.08 a barrel, down by 2.33%. The Saudi Arab light crude is at $84.18 a barrel, while UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $85.22 and $84.72 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) reported $83.94, while Angola's Girassol registered $83.94.

