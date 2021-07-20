Basra light crude shrugs off +8%

Shafaq News/The Basra light crude lost 8.78% of its price, as other international crudes drop.

Basra light crude exports to Asia reached 69.12 dollars; in time, Basra heavy crude lost only 0.27%, settling at 68.78 dollars.

The Saudi light crude reached 73.34 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 72.45 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 68.58 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 68.43 dollars.

Global oil prices increased today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 68.80 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 66.52 dollars.