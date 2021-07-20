Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra light crude shrugs off +8%

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-20T11:07:07+0000
Basra light crude shrugs off +8%

Shafaq News/The Basra light crude lost 8.78% of its price, as other international crudes drop.

Basra light crude exports to Asia reached 69.12 dollars; in time, Basra heavy crude lost only 0.27%, settling at 68.78 dollars.

The Saudi light crude reached 73.34 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 72.45 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 68.58 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 68.43 dollars.

Global oil prices increased today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 68.80 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 66.52 dollars.

related

The Italian plant to supply Basra by 250 MW

Date: 2020-07-26 13:22:16
The Italian plant to supply Basra by 250 MW

The grand Faw port costs about $2.5 billion, Iraq’s Minister of Transport

Date: 2021-04-13 16:13:15
The grand Faw port costs about $2.5 billion, Iraq’s Minister of Transport

Basra crudes yield amid rising International crude prices

Date: 2021-06-26 09:50:47
Basra crudes yield amid rising International crude prices

Iraq drops the official selling price of Basra Light crude

Date: 2020-08-14 12:05:41
Iraq drops the official selling price of Basra Light crude

Basra Light Crude price reaches 63.49 dollars

Date: 2021-04-14 08:45:39
Basra Light Crude price reaches 63.49 dollars

The ministry of Electricity to pay the salaries of employees

Date: 2020-08-15 17:07:07
The ministry of Electricity to pay the salaries of employees

Basra crudes continue to decline

Date: 2021-04-21 07:06:43
Basra crudes continue to decline

Iraq to launch infrastructure work for the pump station in southern Iraq

Date: 2020-09-06 16:17:06
Iraq to launch infrastructure work for the pump station in southern Iraq