Basra heavy and medium crude prices rise amid global oil market surge

Shafaq News/ Prices for Basra Heavy and Medium crudes rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in global oil markets.

Basra Heavy crude increased by 81 cents to reach $81.80 per barrel, while Basra Medium crude also rose by 81 cents, reaching $84.75 per barrel.

Oil prices climbed amid expectations that major producers will maintain production cuts in their upcoming meeting on Sunday, and as fuel consumption is anticipated to rise with the onset of the summer peak demand season.