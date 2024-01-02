Basra crudes surge on Tuesday

Shafaq News / Prices of Basra heavy and Intermediate crude oil rose on Tuesday, mirroring the surge in global oil prices.

Basra heavy crude increased by 28 cents to reach $73.97, while Basra Intermediate crude rose by 28 cents to hit $76.56.

Global oil prices climbed by over one percent in early Asian trading, marking a higher start to the new year, driven by heightened attention toward a potential disruption in supplies from the Middle East due to maritime tensions in the Red Sea region.