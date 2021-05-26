Report

Basra crudes gain amid rising International crude prices

Date: 2021-05-26T09:36:01+0000
Shafaq News / The price of the Basra light and heavy crudes inched up today, Wednesday, driven by the rise of other crudes' prices.

Basra light oil exports to Asia climbed to $68.99 a barrel by $0.32, or 0.47%, compared to Tuesday. Similarly, Basra heavy crude recorded a 2.54% leap, registering $65.46 a barrel.

Basra light Oil recorded the highest prices compared to other OPEC oils.

The Saudi Arabian Light scored $68.42 a barrel, while the Emirati Murban scored $68.21 a barrel, followed by the Algerian Saharan blend at $67.22 a barrel, Nigerian Bonny Light at $67.33, and Angola's Girassol at $67.99.

International crude prices closed higher, with Brent crude settling at $68.67 and US West Texas crude (WTI) at $66.00.

