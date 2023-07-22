Basra Crude Sees Marginal Gains as Saudi Arabia, Russia Cut Supplies

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes has experienced a slight increase as the week concluded with Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's leading oil suppliers, announcing further cutbacks in their oil production.

Basra Heavy crude witnessed a marginal rise as the final session closed yesterday, up by 48 cents, to settle at $78.04. The elevation represents an overall weekly gain of 2 cents, equating to a minor growth of 0.03%.

The Intermediate Basra crude also ended its latest session on an ascending note, rising by 84 cents to $81.69.

Brent crude -a global oil benchmark for worldwide oil transactions- underwent a dip in the last session, down by $1.43, settling at $81.07. However, this downturn was offset by its overall weekly profit which amounted to $1.2, a noteworthy 1.5% uptick.

Similarly, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the American counterpart, closed its latest session also on a downswing, shedding $1.42 to hit a valuation of $77.07 per barrel. Yet, contrary to the session's performance, WTI recorded weekly profits of $3.21 or equivalently a robust increase of 4.35%.