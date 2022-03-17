Baghdad seeks to develop oil industry-Minister

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of oil, Ihsan Abduljabbar, said today that his ministry is keen to develop the oil industry and gas investments through cooperation with major international companies.

The minister's statement came during his meeting with the Italian ambassador to Baghdad, Maurizio Greganti, according to a statement by the ministry.

The statement said that the two sides discussed enhancing cooperation between Baghdad and Rome in the fields of energy, oil, and gas.

For his part, Greganti expressed his country's readiness to develop relations with Iraq in all fields.