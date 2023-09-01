Baghdad announces Basra-Shalamcheh railway project with Iran

Shafaq News / Government spokesperson Bassem Al-Awadi announced on Friday that the cornerstone for the Basra-Shalamcheh railway project connecting Iraq and Iran will be laid tomorrow, Saturday.

In a statement today, Al-Awadi stated, "Following the completion of the required procedures as stipulated in Cabinet Resolution 23333 by the Ministry of Transport and Basra Governorate regarding the implementation of the Basra-Shalamcheh railway project, the foundation stone will be laid tomorrow to launch the implementation of this vital project for the transportation of passengers and visitors between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Al-Awadi described this project as "one of the significant transportation projects in the region and will effectively facilitate the transportation of passengers and visitors from Central Asian countries to Iraq."

He continued, saying, "This project is a prelude to strategic transportation projects that will link Iraq with neighboring countries, which the government is committed to implementing after years of being in the discussion and research phase without moving into the execution stage."