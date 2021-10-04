Baghdad allocates massive funds for Dhi Qar's reconstruction

Shafaq News/ Baghdad has allocated 700 billion dinars to the Reconstruction of Dhi Qar, a local official said on Monday.

The administrator of the Dhi Qar Reconstruction Fund, Razzaq al-Rikabi, told Shafaq News Agency, "this has never been achieved in the history of the governorate."

"The total number of projects in the governorate amounted to 170; of which 136 are underway, while the rest await being awarding to executive companies within days," he added, "the funding is restricted to vital sectors, like health, electricity, water, and Municipality in Dhi Qar and all of the 20 districts affiliated with it."

"There is a breakthrough in Dhi Qar's reconstruction...most notably, the innovation of the Abrahamic archeological city in Urr, which will boost the tourism, and economy, of the governorate."

"In our agreement with the operating companies, it is contingent that the manpower shall be strictly from inside Dhi Qar."

During the inauguration ceremony of the Dhi Qar Reconstruction Fund earlier today, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said that his government will form a Reconstruction Council for the governorate to overlook the implementation of 1,300 billion dinars worth of projects.