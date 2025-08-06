BP partnership targets Iraq gas upgrade

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraq has signed a development deal with British energy firm BP to modernize North Gas Company (NGC) facilities in Kirkuk, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani announced on Wednesday.

Speaking from NGC headquarters, Abdul Ghani framed the project as part of a wider strategy tied to four oil fields recently awarded to BP, stressing that upgraded infrastructure is essential to manage rising production volumes.

“The improvements will stabilize gas supply to power plants, drive industrial growth, and link Iraq’s natural resources with international capabilities to strengthen the energy sector,” he clarified.

NGC General Manager Ahmed Abdul Majid told Shafaq News the company now produces 380 million standard cubic feet of dry gas daily, alongside 1,100–1,200 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), 750 cubic meters of gasoline, and up to 125 tons of sulfur.

Abdul Majid added that while dry gas and LPG serve local demand, gasoline is sold to private firms such as Al-Barham, and sulfur—now stockpiled at over 600,000 tons—is exported through the State Oil Marketing Organization.

In turn, energy analyst Hassan Abdul Jabbar explained to Shafaq News that “the BP partnership includes advanced systems designed to expand NGC’s processing capacity and reduce operational waste.”

He noted the project supports Iraq’s long-term push for energy self-sufficiency by cutting dependence on imported gas and maximizing the country’s domestic potential.