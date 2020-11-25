Average monthly per capita in Iraq increases

Shafaq News / The Central statistical organization (CSO) published a recent report on poverty in Iraq in 2017-2018, and the results showed the following:

· Average monthly per capita: 253.3 thousand Iraqi dinars, (2.4% more than 2012 results) "

· The expenses on foodstuffs ranked first (32.4%), followed by fuel, housing and lighting (24%), and then transportation (12.1%).

· Average family consisted of 6 members

· The illiteracy rate (10 years old and older) is 17.9% for women and 8.1% for men.

· The rate of economic activity (15 years old and older) was 42.8% for men 72.7% and women 13%

· 50% of the wage earners work in the government sector, in which 90% of women work in this sector.

· The unemployment rate for individuals (15 years old and older) is 13.8%."

This survey, which was conducted in cooperation with the World Bank and the Executive Management of the Poverty Reduction Strategy, is the first of its kind in Iraq, especially as it covered all governorates, including Al-Anbar, Nineveh and Saladin, afterISIS defeat.