Authorities register significant decline in the number of passengers using Iraqi railways

Shafaq News/ The Central Statistics agency announced that the number of passengers using railways in 2020 decreased by 82.3%.

The agency said in a report, "The number of railway passengers decreased to 77,000 in 2020 compared to 435,000 in 2019, by 82.3%," noting, "the biggest number of railway passengers registered in the past five years was in 2018, when it reached 529,000."

It added, "The fare for one passenger transport amounted to 9571 dinars in 2020, compared to 9225 dinars in 2019."

The statement pointed out that 1,293 thousand tons of goods were transfered through the railways in 2020, compared to 372,000 tons in 2019, registering an increase of 247.6%.