Al-Rasheed Bank agrees with InfoTech to establish a Data Center

Shafaq News / Al-Rasheed Bank announced today, Wednesday, concluding a contract with "InfoTech" to establish a data center to protect customers' confidentiality.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the media office said, "the bank signed a contract with InfoTech, which owns a branch in Baghdad, to establish a Data Center," indicating, "the contract includes installing and operating the data center and the disaster center."

"The data center is the main center in the application of the comprehensive banking system, which the bank will activate soon," noting, "the center maintains customer data and protects it from penetration, which is a qualitative leap in the banking business."