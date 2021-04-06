Al-Rafidain Bank to grant restoration loans to citizens and employees

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-06T06:33:15+0000

Shafaq News / Al-Rafidain Bank announced that it will be granting loans to citizens and employees for home improvement and repairs. The bank’s media office said in a statement that employees and citizens can receive respectively 50 million and 30 million Dinars loans.

