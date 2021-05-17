Al-Muthanna sets a new record in wheat marketing

Shafaq News / Al-Muthanna Agriculture Directorate announced on Monday that it had reached the highest level of wheat marketing in its history.

The head of the Directorate, Amer Jabbar, told Shafaq News agency, "al-Muthanna has marketed 90 thousand tons so far, which is a new record", pointing out, "last season the governorate recorded the highest number in its history, which is 71 thousand tons."

"Al-Muthanna seeks to achieve self-sufficiency of wheat 20 days before the end of the marketing process."

"The governorate is currently only down by 10 thousand tons to reach 100 thousand tons," he noted, "the expectations for this season are nearly 115 thousand tons."