Al-Muthanna produces 72 thousand tons of wheat in 25 days

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-09T17:54:07+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture announced today that the wheat production rate has increased, reaching 72 thousand tons in less than a month.

The Ministry said in a statement that the wheat harvest centers in al-Muthanna received this quantity during the period from April 14 to May 9.

The Director of Al-Muthanna Agriculture department, Amer Jabbar Audi, explained that the harvesting and marketing campaigns are ongoing in the governorate with the participation of 85 local and expatriate workers.

