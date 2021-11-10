Report

Al-Kadhimi's government cannot pass the 2022 budget bill, former MP says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-10T10:23:22+0000
Al-Kadhimi's government cannot pass the 2022 budget bill, former MP says

Shafaq News/ The member of the Finance Committee in the dissolved Parliament, former MP Jamal Kocher, said that the current cabinet does not have the authority to approve the 2022 federal budget after becoming a caretaker government.

"The Government cannot approve the 2022 budget and send it to the Parliament since the latter was dissolved on October 7," he said, "the government itself is a caretaker. It cannot pass the bill either."

"The 2022 federal budget will resemble the 2021 budget," he added.

"Similar to 2021 as well, expenditures in 2022 will be pursuant to 1/12 until forming a new government and passing the budget bill," he concluded.

