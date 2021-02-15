Report

Al-Kadhimi directed improving Power supply ahead of summer

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-15
Al-Kadhimi directed improving Power supply ahead of summer

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council for Energy earlier today, Monday.

The meeting discussed, according to a statement by Al-Kadhimi’s office, "the ongoing electricity preparations for next summer and other topics on the agenda."

Al-Kadhimi stressed "the need to make maximum efforts to increase the production of electric energy, meet the requirements of citizens, and reduce cutting hours."

Moreover, the Iraqi PM directed the Ministry of Electricity to continue the maintenance procedures for production stations and transformers and overcome all obstacles that may hamper electrical energy requirements.

