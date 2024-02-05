Al-Anbar elects new local leaders

Shafaq News/ al-Anbar Provincial Council elected, on Monday, the chairman, the deputy, and the governor during the first session held after the provincial elections.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Anbar Council elected Omar Mashaan Dabbous Al-Dulaimi as the chairman and Akram Khamis Al-Mahlawi as the council's deputy chairman.

The council then voted for Mohammed Nouri Al-Karbouli as the new governor of al-Anbar.

Earlier today, Wasit Provincial Council elected Ali Hussein Suleimon as the council's chairman by an absolute majority. The council voted for Mohammed Jameel Al-Miyahi as the governor of Wasit.

Moreover, Najaf Provincial Council unanimously elected Hussein Al-Issawi as council chairman, while Ghaith Shaba'a was elected deputy chairman. The council then adjourned for half an hour to discuss the election of a new governor.

Notably, the political process in Iraq relies on the election of new provincial councils and governors. The councils are responsible for supervising the local government and delivering vital services to the people.